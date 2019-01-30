PPP to oppose presidential system: Bilawal

SUKKUR: The parliamentary system is better than the presidential system because there is participation of people from all the provinces and the PPP will not accept dictatorship. This was stated by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto while talking to the media in Gambat on Tuesday after the inauguration of the Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jilani Institute of Medical Sciences.

About the presidential system, he asked as to what type of presidential system is being sought, whether it is that of Zia, Musharraf or Ayub's or of the US. Bilawal Bhutto said his party would do everything to safeguard the 18th Amendment and, if needed, a long march will also be taken out. He said they can also move the Supreme Court to preserve the 18th Amendment. He said the PPP is prepared to cooperate with the PML-N or any other political force in the interest of democracy and autonomy of institutions.

The PPP chairman said the Sindh government is delivering to the poor masses but hurdles are being created in the process. He said Sindh is being deprived of its share in the NFC, water, and gas. He said Imran Khan does not want to run the parliament as he does not attend its sessions. He said the manner in which Prime Minister Imran is running the parliament would prove to be counter-productive for the country.

He said there was no relief to anyone except PM Imran’s sister in the mini-budget as the budget did not address the problems of inflation and other economic issues. The PPP chairman said the PTI government is replicating the economic policies of Ishaq Dar who only increased the taxes, making lives difficult for the people.

About the Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jilani Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilawal said it would now be possible for the poor to get free open heart surgery, kidney and liver transplantation facilities all under one roof.

He said he was proud to see the hospital serving people from all over of Pakistan. He said the government has failed to address the missing persons issue, which is a major demand of MQM and BNP (Mengal), the PTI’s coalition partners. Later, the PPP chairman attended a luncheon hosted by PPP MPA Naeem Ahmed Kharal.