Sammy to attend Peshawar Zalmi kit, anthem launching

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy will be travelling to Peshawar to become part of the Peshawar Zalmi kit and anthem launch ceremony, which will be held at the Governor’s House on February 4.

Other to attend the ceremony will be President Peshawar Zalmi Zaheer Abbas, Mentor Younis Khan, Head Coach Muhammad Akram, former Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Umar Amin, Umaid Asif, and Ibtisam Sheikh. The event will be open to families and the people of Peshawar.