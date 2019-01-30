Sanity in parliament

What we see and hear in the national and provincial assemblies is highly demoralising and embarrassing. Is this the behaviour, attitude and language we are teaching our children? Where has tolerance disappeared to? Patriotic Pakistanis are highly concerned about Pakistan, the well being of its people and its younger generation.

I am reminded of the following three cardinal principles. First, as you sow, so shall you reap. Second, every action has an equal and opposite reaction, and third, you cannot throw stones at others while living in a glass house. There are many tragedies in Muslim history, from the fall of Spain to the fall of East Pakistan – mainly due to infighting and ego worship. We need to stay away from indulging in blame games. The initiative taken by the honourable speaker of the National Assembly to restore peace and respect in the National Assembly is a ray of hope. Those cases that are in the higher courts need to be decided there. No one should make unnecessary comments over what will happen, and who will be in jail and who will be out. If the present attitude prevails, no one will be the winner. Let sanity prevail before it is too late.

Lt Col (r) Syed Iftikhar Ahmed

Karachi