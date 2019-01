AJK outclass Sialkot in QAT Grade II

ISLAMABAD: AJK crushed Sialkot by an innings and 15 runs in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II match at the Mirpur Stadium on Monday.

Sialkot, resuming at the overnight score of one for no loss, were bowled out for just 88 in the first innings and managed 162 in the second.

AJK earlier hit up 265-9 in their first innings.

Scores in brief: At Mirpur Stadium, AJK: AJK Region 265-9 in 83 overs (Babar Khaliq 92, Daniyal Allah Ditta 61, Usman Maroof 32; Bilawal Bhatti 4-51, Muhammad Imran Jr. 3-68, Raza Hasan 2-68). Sialkot Region 88 all out in 26.3 over (Muhammad Irfan Jr. 33; Naqash Basharat 5-34, Shadab Majeed 4-47) and after following on 162-10 in 30 over (Shahid Yousaf 61, Bilawal Bhatti 31, Ali Raza 29; Shadab Majeed 4-35, Inzamamul Haq 2-29). Result: AJK won by an innings & 15 runs.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Faisalabad Region 271 all out in 82.1 overs (Attiqur Rehman 83, Abu Bakar Kahn 37, Shahid Sadique 31, Khurram Shahzad 31; Noman Ali 6-72, Babar Khan 2-60) and 35-0 in 10 overs (Shahid Sadique 23 not out). Hyderabad Region 236 all out in 73.5 over (Lal Kumar 60, Babar Khan 52 not out, Noman Ali 50; Waqas Maqsood 5-52, Khurram Shahzad 2-44).

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Dera Murad Jamali Region 148 all out in 47 overs (Asif Ali 39, Dawood Khan 34; Muhammad Asghar 5-35, Jam Saifullah 3-32, Mir Hamza 2-51) and 208 all out in 64.5 overs (Asif Ali 80 not out, Dawood Khan 44, Saleem Mal 29; Muhammad Asghar 4-74, Fawad Alam 2-31). Karachi Region Blues 362-2 declared in 74 overs (Asad Shafiq 159 not out, Ali Asad 89, Saud Shakeel 55 not out, Jaahid Ali 45; Ahmer Aziz 1-58, Talib Hussain 1-80). Result: Karachi Region Blues won by an innings & 6 runs.

At UBL Stadium, Karachi: Quetta Region 328-4 in 83 overs (Shahbaz Khan 104 not out, Taimur Khan 66, Shahzad Tareen 55, Abdul Hanan 41, Muhammad Ilyas 40; Faraz Aziz 2-85) and 64-4 in 29 overs (Abdul Hanan 23, Abdul Rasheed 23; Shahnawaz Dahani 3-27). Larkana Region 204 all out in 68.2 overs (Amir Panwar 48, Mohsin Raza Khokhar 37, Muhammad Urs 20; Muhammad Javed 4-43, Mohiuddin 2-18, Nizamuddin 2-29).