Tue Jan 29, 2019
Agencies
January 29, 2019

Farooq Sattar moves SHC against expulsion from MQM-P

Top Story

A
Agencies
January 29, 2019

KARACHI: Farooq Sattar on Monday moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) against his expulsion from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) Pakistan faction. In his petition, the disgruntled politician said his expulsion is against the Election Act and party laws. The code of conduct for the expulsion of any member was not completed, he further said in his plea.

