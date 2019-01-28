Dacoits hit twice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: Two dacoity incidents were reported here on Sunday.
In the first incident, a bus was carrying passengers when two dacoits intercepted the vehicle on Burewala Road and snatched cash and other valuables from the passengers.
Abdullah of Saleem Garden Arifwala was on his way by a car when bandits stopped his car and looted valuables from him.
