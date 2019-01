Nine human traffickers arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday arrested 13 human traffickers, including four proclaimed offenders (POs), from Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions.

Talking to reporters, FIA Additional Director Sajid Akram Chaudhry said the detained human smugglers were involved in defrauding people of heavy amounts on the pretext of sending them abroad.

Among the accused included Mukhtar Hussain Shah, Jamshaid Hussain, Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Ayub Raza, Hamza Ali, Habib Sultan, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Yousuf, Altaf Hussain and POs Muhammad Asif, Khadim Hussain, Usama Raza and Umair Raza. He said separate cases were registered against the accused.

shutdown programme: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Saturday issued shutdown programme

for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to Fesco spokesman, power supply from Liaqatabad, Lakkar Mandi, Bakkar Mandi, Sheikh Colony, Ali Housing and Gulfisn feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Rasheed Abad and Rehmat Town feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Rehmay Shah and Alam Shah feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 2pm, while Dry Port feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, City feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Saeed Abad-II feeder originating from 166-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Ashrafabad feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Fatehabad and Amin Town feeders originating from 132-KV OTP grid station, Hamdar-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Alipur Bungalow and Arkana feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Jhumra City and Noorwalay feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Khurrianwala City feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Sufi Di Kothi feeder emanating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Ravi feeder originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Canal Road feeder emanating from 66-KV OTP grid station, al-Barkat feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, City Mamonkanjan feeder emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Gulbahar Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Qudrat Abad, Sadar Bazaar, Gulishan Colony and Muneer Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Jhamra and Sammundri Road feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Judgewala feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Kallar Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Kot Fazil feeder emanating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Lasoori and Mureedwala feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Raza Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, Sain Wazir Ali feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station and Sohal feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9am to 1pm on Monday (January 28).