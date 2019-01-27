close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

Better security synonymous with development, says GOC

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

DIR: General Officer Commanding (GOC) Malakand Major General Khalid Saeed has said that durable peace has been established throughout Malakand division, this is why the focus of public and institutions has now diverted to the activities of national reconstruction.

Speaking at a grand jirga of notables and political leaders of Upper Dir, he said that security forces and people have achieved success in their joint fight against terrorism. He paid tributes to the people of Dir for extending cooperation and support to the army. The GOC Malakand said that the army always remained alert and emerged successful in defence of the motherland whereas more concrete steps would be taken to maintain and ensure sovereignty of the nation. He said that the army would also play its role in undertaking development activities and promoting tourism in the area, adding that it would work side by side the civil administration and people for this purpose.

He said the better security situation would also promote tourism. Similarly, he said the government would be fully backed in carrying out activities of education and health reforms and construction of roads. He especially appealed to youth not to become part of any negative propaganda and go ahead with their positive activities for the cause of the country and nation.

