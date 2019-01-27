Improved Pakistan look to level series

JOHANNESBURG: Incessant rains put paid to Pakistan’s plans of defending a fine total in the third One-day International against South Africa on Friday night, and they now face a do-or-die situation in the fourth match here on Sunday (today), with the Proteas already leading 2-1.

South Africa have clawed back from 1-0 down to being within a victory from claiming the series with a match to spare. It could well have been 2-1 to Pakistan, though, had rain not intervened.

Pakistan posted 317-6 in the third ODI – a fine effort, given they were bundled out for 203 in the previous match – and had an opening by reducing South Africa to 79-2.

But rain arrived, forced a delay of up to an hour first, and on resumption, Reeza Hendricks scored an unbeaten 83 not out in a 108-run stand with Faf du Plessis to ensure South Africa were ahead of the DLS par score, finishing on 187-2 in 33 overs.

Despite the loss, Pakistan can take heart from the performance. There was a century from Imam-ul-Haq, half-centuries from Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez, and strong hands from Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim. This, despite Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada bowling economical spells and taking two wickets each.

Pakistan will want more of the same in Johannesburg. And the performance will certainly buoy them. The question is, can South Africa stop them once again?

The home side showed plenty of grit to come away with victory, despite facing a tricky total. Particularly pleasing for South Africa will be the displays put in by the middle order over the last two matches – it was Rassie van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo in Durban, and Hendricks and du Plessis at Centurion.

Their bowlers – Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi in particular – were taken to the cleaners by the Pakistan batsmen in the third ODI, but impressed in the first two matches.

Pakistan will be desperately hoping all departments can come together in tandem in Johannesburg and level the series to take them into the decider.

Score Board

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq c Van der Dussen 101

Fakhar Zaman c Rabada b B Hendricks 2

Babar Azam lbw b Steyn 69

Mohammad Hafeez c Phehlukwayo b Rabada 52

Shoaib Malik c Hendricks b Rabada 31

Imad Wasim not out 43

Hasan Ali c Miller b Steyn 1

*†Sarfraz Ahmed not out 6

Extras (w 11) 12

Total (6 wickets; 50 overs) 317

Did not bat: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall: 1-4, 2-136, 3-220, 4-250, 5-302, 6-305

Bowling: Steyn 10-0-43-2 (2 w); B Hendricks 9-0-50-1 (2 w); Rabada 10-0-57-2; Phehlukwayo 10-0-71-0 (5 w); Shamsi 9-0-75-1 (2 w); R Hendricks 2-0-21-0

South Africa

†Q de Kock run out 33

H Amla c Babar b Hasan 25

R Hendricks not out 83

*F du Plessis not out 40

Extras (lb 1, w 4) 6

Total (2 wickets; 33 overs) 187

Did not bat: H van der Dussen, D Miller, A Phehlukwayo, K Rabada, D Steyn, T Shamsi, B Hendricks

Fall: 1-53, 2-79

Bowling: Amir 7-0-36-0; Shaheen 6-0-37-0 (3 w); Imad 8-0-34-0; Hasan 6-0-33-1; Shadab 6-0-46-0 (1 w)

Result: South Africa won by 13 runs (D/L Method)

Man of the Match: Reeza Hendricks (South Africa)

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (West Indies) and Adrian Holdstock (South Africa). TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (Australia). Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)