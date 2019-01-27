‘Nobody to be allowed to disturb KU’s peaceful environment’

The administration of Karachi University (KU) has warned that no one would be allowed to deteriorate the peaceful environment of the varsity.

According to a press statement issued on Saturday, the administration said the KU employees’ welfare association had claimed that on its request the chief of army staff had issued a show-cause notice to the university which had been deliberately shelved by the administration.

The KU management denied the claim of ignoring the military’s notice and said they had zero tolerance policy against such situations and would take all measures to foil conspiracies. The statement added they would like to clarify that the military leadership had never ever issued any such notice to the varsity. They were on the same page and the peaceful environment of the campus would be enough to endorse the scenario.

We had observed that a certain group of people were intentionally trying to create problems by spreading a false and misleading statement.

KU degree exams

The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, on Friday announced that BCom (Regular) Annual Examination-2018 would start from January 28, 2019.

He mentioned that Karachi University has established 26 examination centers for male candidates in the KU, whereas female candidates would appear in 20 girls colleges of the city. He said that around 27, 000 students are registered for the annual exams and all papers are scheduled between 2pm and 5pm.

Biochemistry dept

The Department of Biochemistry, University of Karachi, on Friday received a donorship offer from Professor Abdul Hamid and Najma Shaikh of Class 1966-67. The donors Mr and Mrs Abdul Hamid are interested in awarding graduate and undergraduate students scholarships.

This program would be called “Professor Abdul Hamid and Najma Shaikh Class of 1966-67, Academic Achievement Award”. In this regard, Professor Abdul Hamid and Najma Shaikh and Karachi University Registrar Professor Dr Majid Mumtaz signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The signing ceremony was held at the Registrar Office, KU.

As per the MoU, the position holder students of the Biochemistry department (both morning and evening shifts) would be awarded with cash prizes. The main points of the MoU include that the scholarships will be awarded annually on the basis of merit i.e. CGPA or percentage obtained by students in their BSc Hons (three years program) in morning and in evening sessions.

An amount of Rs100,000 will be provided by the donor annually. The first position holder will receive Rs25,000, the second position holder will receive Rs15,000, and third position holder will receive Rs10,000.