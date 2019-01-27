Van gutted by fire in Gulberg

A hi-roof van was gutted when it caught a fire in Gulberg area on Saturday.

Police officials denied media reports that the vehicle which caught fire was being used as a school van and said a green-coloured van bearing registration number CN-8977 was a private vehicle owned by Muhammad Ali, who runs a spare parts business.

According to a traffic police spokesperson, the vehicle caught fire when the driver tried to turn on the ignition. There was no other passenger in the van at the time of the incident and no loss of life or injury was reported.

A school-going minor girl and a man sustained burn injuries on Friday after a hi-roof van caught fire in Sector 35-A of Korangi No 4.

According to police, the van driver, Shoaib, was dropping kids home after school when a fire suddenly erupted apparently due to a short circuit. Shoaib quickly tried to put the fire out and to get the children out of the van and suffered injuries in the process. Nearby police and rescue teams also arrived at the site and helped.

Along with Shoaib, seven-year-old Tehzeeb suffered minor injuries in the incident. The remaining children remained unhurt and the police later dropped them home in the police mobile.