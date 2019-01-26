Akbar-era Hamam in Lahore Fort excavated

LAHORE: The royal bath in Lahore Fort, which was accidently discovered by the Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) a moth back, was finally excavated on Friday. Officials said that some one month back, a WCLA’s team while clearing and cleaning various areas in Lahore Fort found a chimney hidden under debris behind Jahangir's Quadrangle.

The structure had been hidden under debris since ages and it was part of Akbar's Palace, officials said, adding red sandstone, Kankar lime plaster and layout of the royal bath was similar to that of Shahi Hammam and the materials used in the construction of the bath related to Akbar’s period. Officials said there were proper water and steam channels inside the bath and the décor was also simple. They added that the chimneys could also be seen there.

It was discovered in the neglected part of the fort. WCLA will take up its conservation and restoration very soon once the documentation process is complete. Officials said the monument was discovered after removal of around 100,000 cubic feet of debris. The Hamam belongs to Mughal Emperor Akbar’s era, officials said.