PTI poll campaigners benefit from mini-budget: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani claimed in the Senate Friday big business houses, which had financed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) poll campaign had been benefited in the mini-budget, having nothing in it for the common man.

Taking part in the ongoing debate, the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, he termed the mini-budget a budget of ‘quasi-comprador capitalists’ and accused the government of announcing the budget for fiscal year 2019-20, five months before time and hence creating history.

Rabbani said, “The June-July for 2019-20 budget has been announced now, which is happening for the first time in history of the country. The super tax abolishing on non-banking companies, the green field project, tax exemption on companies’ profits, which is not shared with stakeholders, the bank on giving minimum dividend, the reduction in profit earned from the funds provided by banks from 35 percent to 20 percent on houses, SMEs, small loans and agriculture loans– all these will be applicable from next fisal.” He claimed big business houses had opened their doors for election campaign of the government ahead of elections.