NA not to adopt ‘Economic Reform Package’ today

ISLAMABAD: The ‘Economic Reforms Package’ that has been introduced by Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar in the National Assembly on Wednesday evening wouldn’t be adopted during the current session of the assembly since government has abruptly decided to prorogue the session today (Friday).

Earlier the government had decided to continue the session till February 1 and the opposition had also convened first ever united opposition parliamentary group meeting on Monday (January 28). The group meeting has also been postponed for indefinite period of time. Since the government has decided to prorogue session Friday, it would not be possible for the House to take up the Finance Bill in the current session of the National Assembly. The next session will be held in early February. The sources said that the calendar of the National Assembly has been disturbed as in January, the session had to commence on January 7th that would be ending on 12th while second session was schedule for January 28 to 31. The current session commenced on 14th of January and seems to be adjourned sine die today.