LDA officials transferred

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan Thursday issued notifications regarding transfer and posting of several officers.

The DG has entrusted additional charge of the post of Director Administration to Ameer Hassan, Director Law (Supreme Court & High Court Sections) while Khawaja Tauqir Hassan, Director Estate Management (Avenue-I) has been transferred and directed to report in Administration Directorate and Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti has been transferred and posted as Director Estate Management (Avenue-I). Meanwhile, Additional Director General (HQ) Lahore Development Authority Abdul Shakoor Rana has ordered for mutual transfer of Waseem Zafar, Deputy Director working as Senior Estate Officer in Directorate of LDA City vice Sowlat Abbas, Deputy Director in Directorate of Land Development-I . Arshad Ali Dogar, Assistant Director working in Directorate of Estate Management-II has been transferred and posted in Directorate of Land Development-III from where Assistant Director Usman Tariq has been transferred and directed to report to Administration Directorate.