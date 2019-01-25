40 Afghan, Pakistani youth participate in painting competition

PESHAWAR: Around 40 Afghan and Pakistani artists took part in a painting competition organized at the University of Peshawar.

The theme was “Home away from home - 40 years of Afghan refugees in Pakistan”.

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had organized the contest in collaboration with Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Department of Art and Design, University of Peshawar.

A press release said the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in close coordination with the government of Pakistan would continue to take a number of initiatives in 2019 for the development of Afghan refugee youth.

“We consider the younger generation as the flag bearers of tomorrow and we hope to continue providing them with opportunities to highlight their skills in art and other faculties,” stated Dinesh Shrestha, the head of the office of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Peshawar on the occasion.

The winners were awarded cash prizes and certificates. Abbas Khan, Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Iain Hall, UNHCR Deputy Country Representative, and Dr Muhammad Sher Ali Khan, Chairman of Department of Art and Design, University of Peshawar, jointly distributed the certificates.