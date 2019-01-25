Two killed in Bajaur attack

KHAR: Two members of family were killed and another sustained injuries when unidentified persons forced their entry into a house in Kamangara area in Nawagai tehsil of Bajaur tribal district and opened indiscriminate, sources said. They said armed men entered the house of Rahim Gul in the evening and opened fire. As a result, Irfanulla, 8, son of Rahim Gul died on the spot, the sources said, adding, Rahim Gul and his 14 years old daughter sustained injuries. The injured were taken to District Headquarters Hospital where Rahim Gul succumbed to his injuries. No one claimed responsibility for the attack.