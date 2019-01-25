Man kills son in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man allegedly shot dead his son and in the Badrashai area in Nowshera district on Monday, police said. Muhammad Zuhaib Paracha told the police he and his brother Muhammad Owais Paracha were going to Nowshera Cantt when their father opened fire on them in Badrashai area. As a result, Muhammad Owais died on spot. The culprit escaped after committing the crime.