Fri Jan 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

Man kills son in Nowshera

National

NOWSHERA: A man allegedly shot dead his son and in the Badrashai area in Nowshera district on Monday, police said. Muhammad Zuhaib Paracha told the police he and his brother Muhammad Owais Paracha were going to Nowshera Cantt when their father opened fire on them in Badrashai area. As a result, Muhammad Owais died on spot. The culprit escaped after committing the crime.

