300 illegal structures demolished

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Thursday launched a drive against encroachments and demolished more than 300 illegal structures, including shops, houses and markets.

Encroachments were removed from the main road and sides of the road in the suburbs of Bara Road, which had been encroached on government land for the last 20 years. District Nazim Mohammad Asim Khan and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Imran Hamid Sheikh had directed Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali to conduct the operation, said a official communiqué. The operation commenced at 10am and continued till the evening under the supervision.