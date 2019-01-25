close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

300 illegal structures demolished

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Thursday launched a drive against encroachments and demolished more than 300 illegal structures, including shops, houses and markets.

Encroachments were removed from the main road and sides of the road in the suburbs of Bara Road, which had been encroached on government land for the last 20 years. District Nazim Mohammad Asim Khan and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Imran Hamid Sheikh had directed Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali to conduct the operation, said a official communiqué. The operation commenced at 10am and continued till the evening under the supervision.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan