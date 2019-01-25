National Badminton Championships begin today

KARACHI: The 56th edition of the National Badminton Championships commence at Lahore’s Nishtar Park Sports Complex from Friday (today).

Around 300 male and female shuttlers are expected to participate in the championships. Seventeen men’s and twelve women’s teams will be seen in action in team events.Murad Ali and Mahoor Shahzad will defend singles titles in men and women’s events, respectively. WAPDA will defend both men’s and women’s team event titles.The championships are scheduled to conclude on January 31.