Thu Jan 24, 2019
January 24, 2019

Drone disrupts air traffic into Newark airport

World

NEW YORK: A drone briefly disrupted air traffic Tuesday at Newark airport, one of New York´s three major hubs for air traffic, US officials said. There were no further drones sighted, and arrivals were allowed to resume after a "short" suspension, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman told AFP. The FAA ordered a ground stop for other flights heading to Newark, however, until the "backlog" of arrivals landing at the airport were cleared.

