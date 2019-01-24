Drone disrupts air traffic into Newark airport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: A drone briefly disrupted air traffic Tuesday at Newark airport, one of New York´s three major hubs for air traffic, US officials said. There were no further drones sighted, and arrivals were allowed to resume after a "short" suspension, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman told AFP. The FAA ordered a ground stop for other flights heading to Newark, however, until the "backlog" of arrivals landing at the airport were cleared.
