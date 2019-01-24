2 die in fog-related accidents

BAHAWALPUR: Two people, including a schoolgoing child died in separate fog-related road accidents on Wednesday.

Akhtar was moving on his motorcycle when a car hit him near Adda Zaheerabad, leaving him dead on the spot. Minor Ejaz Khan was heading to school when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him near Anaiti. He died on the spot. Another boy sustained injuries in the accident. He was shifted to THQ Khairpur Tamiwali.

BODY FOUND: Body of an unidentified Malang was found near Noorpur Nauranga on Wednesday. According to police, the man had died due to cold weather and his body was shifted to Edhi Centre after postmortem.

LAW MOOT COURT CONTESTS: The Law Department of the Islamia University of Bahwalpur Wednesday organised a law moot court contests to highlight practical aspects of legal education. The students performed in a simulated court drafting memorials and participating in oral arguments on assigned legal problems.