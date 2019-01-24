close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

Two drug addicts found dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

LAHORE: A 40-year-old man was found dead in the Civil Lines police limits Wednesday. Police have removed the body to the morgue for autopsy. The victim yet to be identified was lying dead on a footpath near Regal Chowk. Police said the victim looked like a drug addict and died due to excessive use of drugs and cold weather. Meanwhile, a

28-year-old man was found dead in the Factory Area police limits. Police have removed the body to the morgue. It claimed he died due to excessive use of drugs.

