Thu Jan 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

Staff resume duties at Landikotal hospital

Peshawar

LANDIKOTAL: The doctors and other staff of the District Headquarters Hospital ended their boycott on Wednesday when they were assured of solution to the power loadshedding issue.

A delegation of Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadri’s representatives, led by Mufti Ihsanullah Junaidi, visited the hospital and met Medical Superintendent Khalid Javaid Shalmani.

The delegation assured the doctors and paramedical staff to take up the loadshedding issue with Wapda authorities.

After negotiations, the protesting doctors and other staff ended the boycott and resumed duties at the Out-Patient Department of the hospital.

