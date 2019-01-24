Illegal structures demolished

LAHORE: The staff of the Metropolitan Planning Wing and Directorate of Estate Management (Private Housing Schemes), LDA, on Wednesday jointly carried out demolition operation against four illegal housing schemes along Ferozepur Road.

The LDA staff demolished the site offices, entrance gates, sign boards/hoardings, boundary walls and foundations of the four housing schemes, officials said, adding development works i.e. roads, sewerage system was dismantled. The staff of the Town Planning Wing of LDA on demolished three illegal constructions and sealed two others along Ferozepur Road. The LDA staff demolished two buildings constructed on two plots in a house scheme. A marriage hall near Jhulekay bus stop and an illegal shed at Gajjumatta were razed. A commercial hall near Jhulekay bus stop and an illegally constructed shop near Kahna were sealed.