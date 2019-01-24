Naeemul Haq asks Shahbaz to behave

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeemul Haque has criticised Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif for, what he called, breaching agreement not to protest during speech of finance minister in the House.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Naeem said: “If Shahbaz wants to come to NA to abuse the PM and encourage his Chamchas to do the same then he should know that the production order is not meant for this. He must make a commitment to abide by the decisions of the Ethics Committee and the Rules of Business.”

In another tweet, he said: “Shahbaz better decide if he wants to play a positive role in NA and instruct his chamchas to behave. How dare he and his chamchas make personal attacks on PM in the NA.Does he want to spend more time in jail sulking? Does he want his Production ordered to be revoked? Last chance.”

In the third tweet, the PTI leader said: “Pathetic behaviour by Shabaz Sharif the illegitimate child of Zia’s Martial law and his corrupt chamchas in the NA . The violation by opposition of the agreement reached before presentation of the Finance Bill by Asad is condemnable. Time to revoke Shahbazs production order.”