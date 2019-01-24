It’s a beautiful city

This is to draw the attention of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to a few problems that must be dealt with in a timely manner. Islamabad’s residents have been facing the issues of the non-availability of parking space, out-of-order street lights and unsatisfactory sanitary conditions. The CDA should construct parking plazas in various markets so that shoppers can easily park their cars in a designated space. This will considerably reduce traffic congestion on the road. Also, the authorities concerned should work to improve the sanitary conditions of the city, especially its markets. There are no garbage bins in the markets because of which people throw away wrappers on roads.. The janitorial staff collects the garbage and throws it in the nullahs which get choked. The MCI must ensure that the city is cleaned properly.

It is depressing to see that after the sunset, Islamabad gets covered in darkness. The MCI must take special measures to install street lights and make sure that none of them is out of order.

Lt Col Arshad Nasim Qureshi

Islamabad