close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 24, 2019

Dangerous vans

Newspost

January 24, 2019

The number of school van-related accidents is, unfortunately, increasing steadily. Factors like reckless driving and overcrowded van pose serious threat to school-going children. Drivers’ criminal negligence has often led to fatal accidents, resulting in the death of children. The relevant authorities need to pay attention to this matter. A few weeks ago, six children were injured when their van caught fire.

The relevant department must carry out a thorough inspection of all the vans used for transporting students to schools and madressah. No one should be allowed to fit CNG or LNG cylinders inside the van. Regular driving tests should be conducted and driving license should only be allotted to those who pass the test.

Mehak Fatima

Sukkur

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost