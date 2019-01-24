Dangerous vans

The number of school van-related accidents is, unfortunately, increasing steadily. Factors like reckless driving and overcrowded van pose serious threat to school-going children. Drivers’ criminal negligence has often led to fatal accidents, resulting in the death of children. The relevant authorities need to pay attention to this matter. A few weeks ago, six children were injured when their van caught fire.

The relevant department must carry out a thorough inspection of all the vans used for transporting students to schools and madressah. No one should be allowed to fit CNG or LNG cylinders inside the van. Regular driving tests should be conducted and driving license should only be allotted to those who pass the test.

Mehak Fatima

Sukkur