CEC, ECP members appointment

Shireen Mazari elected chairperson of parliamentary committee

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary committee on appointment of the chief election commissioner and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday unanimously elected Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari as its chairperson.

The National Assembly Secretariat secretary welcomed the members and briefed them about the procedure for election of the chairperson. During the meeting Muhammad Mian Soomro proposed the name of Shireen Mazari as chairperson of the committee, while Syed Khursheed Shah seconded her candidature. Accordingly, Shireen Mazari was unanimously elected as chairperson of the committee.

The National Assembly Secretariat secretary congratulated the newly-elected chairperson on behalf of the speaker and assured her full support from the secretariat for effective and efficient functioning of the committee. Shireen Mazari expressed her gratitude to the members for posing confidence in her and assured them to run the business of the committee with consensus.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Muhammad Mian Soomro, Omer Ayub Khan, Shireen Mazari, Syed Fakhar Imam, Khursheed Shah, Shahida Akhtar Ali, and senators Azam Khan Swati, Naseebullah Bazai, Sikandar Mandhro besides the senior officers of the National Assembly Secretariat.

The formal meeting of the parliamentary committee will be held today (Wednesday).

The task of the committee was to select two members of the ECP as members from Sindh Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and Balochistan Shakeel Baloch will retire on January 26 after the completion of two and a half years in office.