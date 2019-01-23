close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
January 23, 2019

Smurfs lift Leisure Leagues Women’s Cup

Sports

January 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Smurfs FC thrashed Charcoal FC 4-1 to claim the maiden title in the Leisure Leagues Women’s Cup, says a press release.

The first ever Cup featuring 8 teams from Islamabad saw some of the best female players compete for the title spread out over group stages, semi-finals and finals.

The Cup also saw special accolade go out to Smurfs FC’s star player Eshaal Fayyaz, who scored 8 goals and Charcoal FC goalkeeper Momina Abid, who was adjudged the best goalie of the Cup.

The closing ceremony was attended by former Pakistan women’s football team captain Sana Mehmood, KKAWF Chairwomen Christina Von Sperling Afridi and Safiya Awan (SOS Village), who added that sports is an important tool that for women empowerment and such initiatives are much needed in the Pakistani society.

World Group Chairman Mehmood Trunkwala also echoed similar sentiments, adding that Leisure Leagues is intent on bringing football throughout the country and is taking special initiatives like the women’s cup to empower young women through sports.

