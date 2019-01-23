Alvi says juniors have improved a lot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi Tuesday claimed marked improvement in the junior team’s standard in recent times, winning 32 international medals in the process.

In a media talk in the company of Pakistan victorious Asian junior team, AM Shahid Akhtar said there had been a marked improvement in junior players’ standard and performance in recent past.

“The juniors have seen marked improvement at international stage. It has been a result of hard work and efforts put in by the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF),” he said.

Counting on the team’s successes, he said Pakistan juniors won silver medals at US Open.

“Pakistan also won gold in Scottish Open and also put in better performances in rest of the international events.”

On senior players, he hoped with more international events in days to come they would improve their performance.

“Last year we hosted record international events that helped in improving overall ranking of top players. With more such events we would be in a position to the ranking further.”

He also expressed satisfaction over the Asian body’s decision to allot 2021 senior team championship to Pakistan. “We have asked all the units to improve junior players’ strength.”