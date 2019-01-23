Lawyers suspend 70-day strike for LHC Bench

FAISALABAD: The lawyers of Faisalabad have suspended their 70-day-long strike and boycott of the local courts for the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench here.

This decision was taken after a meeting of the District Bar Association (DBA) held here under the chairmanship of DBA president Naveed Mukhtar Ghumman.

DBA secretary Rana Shahid Munir informed the meeting about the prolonged efforts of the bar for the LHC bench at Faisalabad. According to the decision, the DBA members will attend the local courts only for two hours daily (from 9:00am to 11:00am) while there would be a complete strike and boycott of the courts on every Friday and Saturday.

Later, a larger number of DBA members unlocked the session and district courts, and resumed the work. Addressing the local lawyers, Ghumman said that a DBA delegation had met Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad on December 19 regarding the matter. The premier had promised to provide requisite funds in this regard after completion of formalities.

DBA secretary Rana Shahid Munir said that the local MPs would get a summary approved from the Punjab Assembly very shortly for the establishment of Lahore High Court Bench at Faisalabad.