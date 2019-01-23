FPSC delays

There is no doubt that the FPSC is the most trusted recruitment institution of Pakistan. Its merit-based appointments serve the nation’s great purpose of meritocracy. However, its snail-paced result system is a matter of concern for aspirants. Set aside the CSS, even for general recruitments, it takes at least one and a half years to announce the final result. If such amount of time is consumed for a single recruitment, one can guess how much precious time and energy of the youth gets wasted.

The FPSC should restructure its decades-old result system. It should either increase its staff or digitise the system to save the valuable time of aspirants.

Engr Hafiz Rasheed

Dhadar Bola