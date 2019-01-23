FPSC delays

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
There is no doubt that the FPSC is the most trusted recruitment institution of Pakistan. Its merit-based appointments serve the nation’s great purpose of meritocracy. However, its snail-paced result system is a matter of concern for aspirants. Set aside the CSS, even for general recruitments, it takes at least one and a half years to announce the final result. If such amount of time is consumed for a single recruitment, one can guess how much precious time and energy of the youth gets wasted.
The FPSC should restructure its decades-old result system. It should either increase its staff or digitise the system to save the valuable time of aspirants.
Engr Hafiz Rasheed
Dhadar Bola
There is no doubt that the FPSC is the most trusted recruitment institution of Pakistan. Its merit-based appointments serve the nation’s great purpose of meritocracy. However, its snail-paced result system is a matter of concern for aspirants. Set aside the CSS, even for general recruitments, it takes at least one and a half years to announce the final result. If such amount of time is consumed for a single recruitment, one can guess how much precious time and energy of the youth gets wasted.
The FPSC should restructure its decades-old result system. It should either increase its staff or digitise the system to save the valuable time of aspirants.
Engr Hafiz Rasheed
Dhadar Bola