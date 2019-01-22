close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
January 22, 2019

Health minister suspends MS of Nowshera hospitals

Peshawar

January 22, 2019

NOWSHERA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Hisham Inamullah paid a surprise visit to the main hospitals in Nowshera Sunday night.

The minister visited Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital, the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and Akora Khattak Hospital.

The patients and their attendants complained to the minister that the doctors did not examine patients during the night shifts at the Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital.

The minister came to know that an unqualified person was running the blood bank while the ward boy was taking the X-rays of the patients at the Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital.

The minister took exception to the cleanliness condition at the hospital, where only four doctors out of 80 were on duty.

It prompted him to suspend Dr Ijaz Akbar, the medical superintendent of Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital, and order an inquiry against him.

The minister during his visit to the DHQ Hospital also expressed anguish over the unhygienic conditions. He placed Dr Kamran, the medical superintendent of Akora Hospital under suspension.

