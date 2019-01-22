close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

ANP candidate wins election for Swabi district nazim

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

SWABI: Zahid Khan, an Awami National Party (ANP) leader, was elected as the district nazim, defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Azizullah Khan here on Monday.

The district nazim seat had fallen vacant when Ameer Rehman, a former district nazim, had tendered resignation to contest the last general election.

The election was held peacefully in presence of a huge number of supporters of Zahid Khan and Azizullah.Before the start of the exercise in the council hall, the organisers appealed to supporters of both candidates to remain peaceful.The election was held with the show of hands. Zahid received 43 votes and Azizullah got 28.

