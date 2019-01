Rain mars final day’s play of QAT matches

ISLAMABAD: Last day’s play in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II matches in AJK and Punjab were marred by rain on the third and last day Monday.

In Mirpur (AJK), no play was possible due to persistent rain as Hyderabad and AJK match ended in a draw.

At Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, rain spoiled play on the final day between Bahawalpur and Faisalabad teams. Faisalabad however earned first innings lead points to stay at top of Pool A table with 15 points.

Brief scores: At Mirpur Stadium, AJK: Hyderabad Region 226 all out in 53 overs (Babar Khan 56 not out, Saad Khan 49; Shadab Majeed 4-75, Rashid Khan 3-59, Naqash Basharat 3-60).

AJK Region 172-2 in 56 overs (Usman Maroof 67, Hasnain Shameer 54; Asad Malik 1-19).

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Bahawalpur Region 88 all out in 36 overs (Noman Akram 20; Waqas Maqsood 6-29, Asad Ali 3-19). Faisalabad Region 215-8 in 64.5 overs (Raees Ahmed 50 not out, Khurram Shahzad 37; Muhammad Umair 5-42, Attaullah 2-27). Result: Match drawn.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Larkana Region (First innings) 297-5 in 83 overs (Habib Ullah 125 not out, Rameez Ahmed 62; Saleem Mal 2-87) and 168-6 in 64 overs (Asif Babar 80; Saleem Mal 2-14, Ahmer Aziz 2-34). DM Jamali Region 249 all out in 80.2 overs (Nasir Khan 51, Najeeb Ullah 46; Faraz Aziz 2-49, Muhammad Urs 2-54, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-65). Result: Match drawn.

At UBL Stadium, Karachi: Karachi Region Blues 335-7 in 83 overs (Rameez Aziz 87, Fawad Alam 81, Asif Zakir 27, Akbarur Rehman 23; Kamran Ghulam 2-37, Aitzaz Habib 2-79). Abbottabad Region 164 all out in 37.3 overs (Adnan Raees 57, Kamran Ghulam 34; Mir Hamza 3-22, Rameez Aziz 2-14, Fawad Alam 2-17, Muhammad Asghar 2-57) and 118 all out in 41 overs (Kamran Ghulam 36; Sohaib Khan 3-33, Muhammad Asghar 3-36, Hasan Mohsin 2-6). Result: Karachi Region won by an innings and 51 runs.