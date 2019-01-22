Cheques distributed

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has given the New Year’s gift to the employees in the shape of Rs3.5 billion grant of workers welfare fund. The grant which was previously stopped has been issued. The grant will be distributed among the workers across Punjab. A ceremony was held in Bata Factory to distribute cheques of Rs2.1 crore among the workers; 185 cheques of scholarship grant, 77 of marriage grant and 11 of death grant have been distributed among workers. The minister said the release of huge amount of workers welfare fund was a big achievement of PTI government. He said the government would ensure wages to employees before time.