Tue Jan 22, 2019
January 22, 2019

A miner’s life

Newspost

January 22, 2019

At least two coal miners died in a gas explosion inside a coal mine in Balochistan’s Dakki area. This isn’t the first incident and it pains me to say that it will not be the last one. The authorities concerned should be held accountable for its gross negligence. Despite frequent incidents of gas explosions, mine workers are not provided with safety gadgets.

The CM of Balochistan should intervene and ensure that remedial measures are taken in order to avert such incidents in future.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

