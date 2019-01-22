Anti-polio drive begins in Lahore District

LAHORE: Lahore District Administration on Monday kicked off a three-day anti-polio drive. An inaugural ceremony was held at Mian Munshi Hospital where Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed commenced the drive by administering anti-polio drops to children. CEO health, DHOs, representatives of Unicef and WHO were also present.

Talking to media persons, the DC said the district administration had set on a target of 1.8 million children to be vaccinated in the drive for which 5,000 polio teams were formed. She said the special transit points had been set up at bus stands, railway station and airports.

“Teams are in field and despite rain teams are going door to door. Security arrangements for the teams are also carried out,” said the DC. She has also instructed all the assistant commissioners, sub-registrars and deputy district officers of health to visit their respective areas and monitor the working of teams in the field. She also warned the teams to work hard and if any negligence was reported in the field, the responsible would be taken to task.