SC to clear criminal appeals in three months

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Asif Saeed Khosa, said on Monday that the Supreme Court (SC) would dispose of criminal appeals within three months.

He said that he would soon bring the total number of filed cases in the Supreme Court down to zero. He said the accused went scot-free due to fake witnesses and the courts were blamed in this regard.

The top judge on Monday heard a case against central suspect Shamsur Rehman pertaining to the murder of his wife. During the hearing, CJP Khosa gave the remarks that the nation should be grateful that in this era, it took only 4 to 5 years to wrap up the murder cases whereas in the past, trials of such cases went on to about 15 to 18 years.

He said that he would complete the pending filed cases of the apex court within a period of two to three months. Earlier, the court, upholding the verdict of the high court, rejected the acquittal plea of the suspect.