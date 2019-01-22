National Clay Shooting Championship from Jan 22

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: National Clay Shooting Championship will be held from Tuesday (today).The championship will end on January 27. Sindh Rifle Association is organising the champonship at Pakistan Navy’s shooting ranges in Karachi. About 60 shooters will take part from the provinces of Pakistan, Islamabad and the armed forces.
