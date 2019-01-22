close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

National Clay Shooting Championship from Jan 22

Sports

KARACHI: National Clay Shooting Championship will be held from Tuesday (today).The championship will end on January 27. Sindh Rifle Association is organising the champonship at Pakistan Navy’s shooting ranges in Karachi. About 60 shooters will take part from the provinces of Pakistan, Islamabad and the armed forces.

