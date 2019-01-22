NAB arrests suspect in KPT scam

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Monday arrested a suspect in a scam involving over 940 illegal appointments in the Karachi Port Trust (KPT). According to a NAB spokesperson, Mehmood Sharif, was arrested after the cancellation of his interim bail by the principal seat of the Supreme Court. He was wanted in a reference against Babar Khan Ghauri and Javed Hanif in the illegal appointments case.

He was also charged with acting in connivance with other persons in his capacity as the human resource manager of the KPT.

Man dies in factory lift collapse A worker was killed and two others were injured when a loading lift collapsed at a garments factory. Police said the incident occurred in Orangi Town in the jurisdiction of the Pirabad police station.

The workers were busy in their routine work when suddenly the lift collapsed. The deceased, 40-five-year-old Imam Din, and the injured, 19-year-old Abdur Rehman and 18-year-old Adnan Iqbal, were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Two robbers held Police claimed to have arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in robbing family members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Khurram Sher Zaman. According to the police, Suleman Daud and Habib were arrested during a raid conducted in Clifton.

The two had looted the MPA’s family about a week ago and they were also involved in various other street crime cases. The police recovered seven snatched cell phones and seized a pistol and a motorcycle from the suspects.