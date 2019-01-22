Traffic policeman martyred in Soldier Bazaar

A traffic policeman was martyred in the Solider Bazaar neighbourhood late on Sunday night. Investigators are yet to ascertain the motive behind the attack on him.

SHO Abdullah Bhutto said on Monday that 22-year-old constable Ehtasham Irfan was on his way to work at the Mazar-e-Quaid traffic kiosk when a helmeted man fired on him on Nishtar Road. He said the injured policeman was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The victim hailed from Hyderabad and was a resident of Lasbela in Karachi, he added.

East Range police chief DIG Amir Farooqi said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder. He said they are currently checking the constable’s mobile phone and looking for any CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime scene.

The DIG said the attacker had used a 30-bore pistol, adding that two spent bullet shells found on the crime scene have been sent for forensic analysis. The constable’s funeral prayer was offered at the police headquarters in the Garden neighbourhood. It was attended by Sindh police chief IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Karachi traffic police chief DIG Javed Ali Mehar, the zonal traffic SSPs and other police officials.

Dr Imam directed his subordinates to expedite their operation against criminals, conduct intelligence-based raids and arrest the culprits involved in the constable’s murder and other crimes.