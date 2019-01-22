P&G invests over $50mln in Pakistan

KARACHI: Procter and Gamble (P&G) invested over $50 million in state-of-the-art hair care manufacturing plant at Port Qasim, Karachi to manufacture its brands Pantene and Head & Shoulders, a statement said on Monday.

The company is the maker of world-renowned products such as Ariel, Pampers, Pantene, Head & Shoulders, Safeguard and Always, it added.

This milestone investment follows the success of P&G’s existing manufacturing plants at Port Qasim and Hub, which produce Ariel and Safeguard, respectively, enabling over 60 percent of its business in Pakistan to be locally produced and allowing the company to better serve its consumers.

The company’s 58 acres land in Port Qasim is P&G’s mega manufacturing facility site with the opportunity for future investments and expansion, the statement said.

The company’s hair care manufacturing plant investment is a vote of confidence in the future of the country.

It has also resulted in socioeconomic benefits such as import substitution in millions of dollars and creation of direct and indirect jobs, it added. Sami Ahmed, vice president of P&G Pakistan, said: “We are committed to contributing our share in the economic development of the country.”