Girl kidnapped from Gojra

TOBA TEK SINGH: An 18-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from Gojra on Sunday.

Gojra city police said that the girl was alone at home in New Plots locality when accused Rameez of Faisalabad and his unidentified accomplices came in a car. They dragged her into their car and fled. Police were conducting raids to recover the girl.

Man killed in collision: A man was killed and another injured when a car and a motorcycle collided head-on here on Sunday.

Rajana police said victim Noor Hussain of Chak 251/GB, Uggi was going to Gojra.

When he reached near Chak 182/GB, a car collided with him head-on. Noor Hussain and car driver M Zubair of Chak 316/JB (Jhang) were severely wounded. They were shifted to DHQ hospital where Noor Hussain succumbed to injuries.