Injured cyclists in critical condition

KARACHI: Pakistan’s two solid cyclists Zeeshan Ali and Waheed Ahmed, who had got severely injured in a road accident the other day, are still in critical condition, a senior official of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) told ‘The News’ on Sunday. “Waheed has been put on ventilator while Zeeshan is also in emergency at the General Hospital Lahore,” the official said. Both received critical injuries when their cycles collided with a truck amid thick fog near Sheikhupura when they were going from Lahore to Faisalabad as per routine long training the other day. Both are from Faisalabad and represent Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) at national level.