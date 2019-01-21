Pak hockey team’s average age below 25: Islah

KARACHI: Chairman national selection committee of Pakistan hockey team Islahuddin has said that the newly selected team comprises mostly youngsters but is not completely devoid of international experience.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday, Islah said the average age of the players in the team was less than 25. “We wanted to give chances to youngsters keeping in mind the future of Pakistan hockey,” he added.

Out of the 18 players, 12 have been included in the senior team for the first time.

“No doubt their exam in the FIH Pro League against the world’s best teams will be tough as they will play against Olympic champions Argentina, World Champions Belgium, Australia, the Netherland, Germany, Spain, England and New Zealand. They will have to prove their mettle and learn fast playing against the strongest teams,” he said.

“We have no option. The Green-shirts will learn only when they play against the strongest teams. After one or two seasons, they will emerge as a good side,” Islah observed. “We cannot live in isolation. The rest of the teams have gone far ahead of us. To catch up with them it is necessary to play against them and FIH Pro League provides the best opportunity in this respect.

“The new players are talented. They have skills but with no big experience, they need courage and motivation. Inclusion of a number of young players means that we have invested in them keeping in mind the future of Pakistan hockey. There are some experienced players, especially in the defence, as Aleem Bilal, Abu Bakar, Asfar Yaqoob, and goalkeeper Amjad Ali. There is also forward Ali Shan. So the team is a blend of youth and experience. The presence of these players will ensure that the youngsters don’t come under pressure against the big teams,” Islah added.

The chairman selection committee mentioned that Amjad Ali would be the first choice goalkeeper in the team. He said the selection committee examined the different aspects of hockey during the two-day trials. But he was quick to add that there was a lot of difference in trials and an international match.

“Let’s see how the team management prepares them for the first match against Olympic Champions Argentina on February 2,” said Islah. He said that Pakistan hockey team had been directed to play attacking game right from the beginning. “The strategy of former head coach Roelant Oltmans will be discarded,” he said.

He mentioned that changes in the team were possible if the players failed to deliver. “They will have to play outstanding hockey and learn fast during the first season of FIH Pro League,” he added. He appealed to the hockey lovers and countrymen to give some time to the team and avoid criticising them during the first season.