Sun Jan 20, 2019
January 20, 2019

CJP not using any social media account: SC

A
January 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday clarified that Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is neither using any Twitter or Facebook account, or page, nor any other IDs on any other social networking websites.

The clarification was issued in reference to a fake Twitter account in the name of Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, being run on social media, said a press release.

Moreover, quarters concerned, including Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), have also been

asked to block such names, IDs and pages, and take legal action against the delinquents in accordance with law.

