Gas supply to all sectors to be restored today

ISLAMABAD: RLNG cargoes of both PSO & PLL have berthed on Saturday as gas supply to all sectors including power sectors to be restored today (Sunday), says a press release.
RLNG supply to SNGPL is expected to be restored by late tonight. Gas supply to all sectors including fertilizer, CNG, industries and power sector will be resumed by today (Sunday).
