Sahiwal incident shocked entire nation: Hamza

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has strongly condemned the Sahiwal incident and demanded the Punjab government hold a high-level inquiry into the incident to bring the facts before the masses.
In a statement, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz while terming the incident highly unfortunate said it had shocked the entire nation and added those found responsible should be awarded severe punishment.
